Bryan Anthony Ramirez, 25, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on June 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 14, 1996 in Richmond, Texas to Jose Manuel Ramirez and Maria Rocio Albarran Ramirez. Bryan was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He was an avid soccer fan and loved spending time with his family. His favorite color was red. Some of his nicknames included, Bubba, Enano, Chaparito de Oro, B-Dizzle, Chicarcas, Mi Flaco and Superman. Bryan will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, Bryan is survived by his brother, Jose Ramirez and wife, Samantha and their children, Eli & Madelyn Ramirez; grandparents, Concepcion & Raul Albarran, Guadalupe Ramirez & Valente Peralta; uncles & aunts, Rodolfo Albarran and wife, Josie Ramirez, Marylou Villafranco and husband, Victor, Max Albarran and wife, Silvia, Jorge, Juan, Pedro, Marta, Carmela, Armando and Flor Peralta; along with numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Visitation for the public will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.