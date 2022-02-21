Mr. Bruno Vencil Andel, of Orchard, TX, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the age of 78.
Bruno was born to Elizabeth Morris on October 3, 1943 in East Bernard, TX. He grew up as the fourth of eight children and attended Orchard High School. In 1962, he married Wanda Jean Murphy and they raised four children.
Bruno was a man of few words but had a big heart. From the time they were born, he was wrapped around the fingers of his "grand boy" and "grand baby." He loved having friends and family over and was always up for a game of dominoes or poker.
Bruno is survived by his children, Steve Andel and wife Yolanda Andel, daughter, Kim Hardy, daughter Melissa Andel; his brothers Timothy (Tim) Andel and wife Helen; Gerald (Gary) Andel; his sisters Monica (Nicki) Yalch, Vivian (Cookie) Michulka and husband Tommy, and Elizabeth (Betsy) Jan and husband Danny, Sister in-law Karen Andel, Brother in-law Ranzy Kendrick, two grandchildren Justin Hardy (Grandboy) and Anthony Andel; and five great-grandchildren Kierstyn Langley, Kinley Langley, Skylar Hardy (Grandbaby), Skylar Andel and Oakley Andel. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Andel; his son, Douglas Andel; his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Buzek; his brother, Stanley Andel; his sister, Veronica (Joanie) Kendrick.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.