Bruce Shaw went to his heavenly place of rest on July 22, 2022. Bruce was born to Arthur Mack Shaw and Alva Jeanne Whipple in Houston, TX. He was an active member of the Graeber Road Church of Christ, a loving husband, dad and granddad and friends to so many. He is survived by his wife of thirty six years (Debbie), son (Bradley — wife Marlayna), two beautiful granddaughters (Elva and Scarlett) and brother (Larry).
There will be a Celebration of Life on August 6, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Graeber Road Church of Christ, 1910 Graeber Road, Rosenberg, TX. in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Graeber Road Church of Christ Home Bible Study at 1910 Graeber Road, Rosenberg, TX or Cherokee Children’s Home P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832.
