Bruce Phillips JR., born September 28, 1949, in Rosenberg, TX to Bruce and Louise Phillips, passed away on Friday March 11, 2022, in Houston, TX.
Bruce is preceded in death by his father Bruce Phillips Sr. and both grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Louise Phillips; daughters, Wendy and Kristy Phillips of Houston; sister, Karen Youngblood of Canyon Lake; nephew Greg Pitts of Pearland, and other family members, his former wife, Kathy Moore Phillips McGill, Ronald Corcoran and his daughter Ashley Corcoran of Houston; and his English bulldog and best buddy Sam Houston.
Bruce graduated from Lamar High School where he was a football star and attended Howard Payne University where he continued to play football. Bruce loved to travel and most enjoyed his trips on the West Coast with Ron, yet loved spending time at the family farm in Brenham above all. He remained a true character, full of stories of his many adventures, which his friends and family loved. We will truly miss him.
Please join us to celebrate his life Thursday, March 24th at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.