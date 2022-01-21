March 30, 1945-January 15, 2022
Brenda Sue Pullen of Sugar Land passed away at 76 years of age on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Larry; her sister, Cindy Allred; her daughters, Elizabeth Hudson (Daniel), Chris Cander (Harris) and Sara Huffman (Shawn); her grandchildren, Catherine Hudson, Charlotte Hudson, Sasha Cander, Joshua Cander, Michaela Huffman, Quinn Huffman; two nephews and numerous cousins.
Preceding her in death was her father Ralph W. Benton, her mother Dorothy (Albright) Benton, brother Ralph L. Benton and brother-in-law, Gary Allred.
Brenda was a lifelong resident of Fort Bend County, graduating from Lamar High School, class of 1963.
After graduating from the University of Texas, her first job was in banking.
In the 1990’s, she began a long and rewarding career selling real estate with Re/Max Southwest.
She loved traveling, especially cruises, and making new friends. Brenda had diverse interests and wore many hats in her life.
She was involved with numerous service club affiliations which included the Fort Bend Aggie Moms, the Fort Bend Exchange Club and the Fort Bend Women’s Council of Realtors.
Brenda was also very active in everything concerning politics at local, state and national levels.
She was a lifelong member of the Fort Bend County Fair and the Fort Bend County Fair Sweethearts.
One of Brenda’s greatest loves was her family’s ranch.
She was most at peace there and found joy and purpose tending to her beloved horses and the cattle.
Brenda was a devoted Christian and a long-time member of Merry Ministries. Brenda was affectionately called Mimi by her admiring grandchildren.
And because red was her favorite color, the family asks that you wear a touch of red in honor of this lady who had a great sense of humor and a lot of grit.
The services will be held at the Sugar Land Baptist Church, located at 16755 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land 77479, on Saturday, January 29th as follows: Visitation at 2:30 PM and Services will follow at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made in memory of Brenda Pullen to: The Fort Bend County Fair Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 428, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the Pullen family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
