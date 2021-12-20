Brenda Kay (Brown) Berry, 70, of Richmond, Texas passed away on December 16, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 31, 1951 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to the late Clarence Wesley Brown and Jewel (McCain) Gilcrease. Brenda was an avid reader. She also enjoyed fishing – especially in Matagorda. Brenda loved animals of all kinds but loved to spoil her beloved fur baby, Butter. She also had a collection of elephant trinkets acquired over the years. This loving wife, mother, “Nana”, and friend will truly be missed.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Randy Berry; children, Wesley Muegge (wife Jennifer), Leslie Gutierrez, Abel Martinez (wife Ana), and Morgan Grindel (husband Michael); and step sons, Kevin Berry (wife Joanna) and Kyle Berry (wife Shelley).
Brenda was proud to be Nana to: Alexis Sanchez (husband Nicodemo), Nicco, Jewel & Trinity Muegge, Kaley Gutierrez, Matthew & Archer Martinez, Lennon Grindel, Westin & Willa Berry, and Dillon & Paige Berry.
A service celebrating the life of Brenda Kay (Brown) Berry will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with Pastor Sam Flores officiating. The family will receive guests beginning at noon.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the local ASPCA, an organization that helps change the lives of many animals in need.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.