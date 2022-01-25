Brandon Drew Warren was born on February 25, 1978 in Richmond, Texas to Dorothy and Paul Warren.
He valiantly fought pancreatic cancer that was only recently discovered and died on January 21, 2022 at his home in Tomball, Texas surrounded by family.
He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School, graduated from BF Terry High School in 1996 and received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.
He was a hardworking man who would like to be remembered as a go-getter.
He was recently employed with Schlumberger for the past 10 years.
Brandon had various types of employment throughout his life, usually related to IT and was constantly driven to work his way up the ladder.
He was well known for his amazing work ethic and willingness to drop everything to help others.
He had a knack for figuring things out that others failed to accomplish.
His tentacles were so broad that they reached far and wide and he touched so many people.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 20 years, Cherie Warren, daughters Brianne and Cailey, and son Drew.
He was a devoted family man who enjoyed the outdoors and going on vacations with his family.
Brandon is also survived by his parents, Dorothy and Paul, sister, Tia Barcak and husband, Michael, sister-in- law, Sabrina Bowen and husband James, father in law Alan Dobbins, nephew, Jakob Barcak, nieces, Katie Barcak and Emily Bowen, as well as many beloved relatives and friends.
Family and friends are cordially invited to the visitation on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with the Rosary Service to begin at 7:00 P.M. at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest, Klein, Texas 77379.
The funeral service is scheduled for Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11 A.M. to be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070.
Interment will follow at Klein Memorial Park Tomball, 32539 SH 249, Pinehurst, Texas 77362
