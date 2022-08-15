Funeral services for Brailyn Cantu Bentancur, 14, of Rosenberg will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at River Pointe Church with interment following at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at River Pointe Church in Richmond.
He was born on February 7, 2008 in Richmond, TX. and he passed away on August 7, 2022 in Galveston, TX.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Luciano and Herminia Villaloboz, Felipe V. Bentancur Jr., Felipe T. Bentancur Sr., Jose Angel Barela, Mr. and Mrs. Santana Cantu Jr., Marela Villaloboz; aunt, Michelle Bentancur, cousins, Destiny Uvalle and Kaisyn Bentancur.
Brailyn is survived by his loving parents, Felipe Bentancur III and Danielle Cantu Bentancur; siblings, Payton Bentancur, Karsyn Bentancur, Azelya Bentancur; grandparents, April Bentancur, Brenda Cantu, Santana Cantu Jr.; aunts and uncles, Cyleste Bentancur and Elijah Martinez, Frank Bentancur and wife Ashley, Gregory Bentancur and wife Jocelyn, Joe Nathan Carranza, Teyah Cantu, Tristan Cantu and Arianna Cantu. He also leaves behind great grandmothers, great grandfathers, and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, family, and close friends.
On behalf of the Cantu-Bentancur family, they would like to thank everyone for their continued support during the most difficult times of their life. The outpouring of love that the community has shown and given will be forever greatly appreciated. We ask your continued prayers for the Cantu-Bentancur family.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Cantu-Bentancur family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.