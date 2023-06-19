Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Bradley “Bad Brad” Leonhardt, 61, of Rosenberg will be held Friday June 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Creekside Christian Fellowship at 16628 TX-36 in Needville, Texas. A reception will immediately follow.
Bradley passed away in the comfort of his own home in Rosenberg, Texas on June 3, 2023. He was born in La Grange, Texas on July 11, 1961.
Brad became a Jr. firefighter in his teenage years and following his dreams of becoming a Rosenberg Firefighter (#79) and Fire Inspector for more than 18+ years. He volunteered at Damon, Pleak, and Fairchild volunteer fire departments as well during his downtime and emerged as Chief in multiple locations. He then became a TDCJ Correctional Officer for about 5 years and drove buses for transportation, which he thoroughly enjoyed. In his early years, he was a member of the Fort Bend County Trail Riders Association as well as part of the Safety Committee for the Fort Bend County Fair.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his 7 grandchildren and watching the Astros! Hunting, fishing, and smoking meat were just a few hobbies of his that he loved doing when he could. Bradley was an amazing husband, son, dad and Papaw and he will be missed more than he could have ever imagined.
He is survived by his parents, Alwood and Henrietta Leonhardt; his wife, Debbie Jones; his daughters, April Zwahr and husband Josh, Lenzie Leonhardt and husband Ryan Howard; his stepchildren, Jessica Jones, Joana Kaul and Brian Kaul, Justin Jones and Jeff Smith; his siblings, Teresa Zuehlke and husband Lloyd and their children, Randall Leonhardt and his daughter, Kaylee Leonhardt; his grandchildren, Gaige, Piersyn, Gavin, Justin, Jacob, Kenzie and Jackson, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Brad please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas
