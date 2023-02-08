Blanche S. Snitchler (née Virginia Blanche Smith), 97, recently residing in Bakersfield, CA, and a longtime resident of Rosenberg, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023—her birthday.
She was born in Hemphill, TX on January 29, 1926, and grew up in Van, TX. Blanche was the middle daughter of Esther Tinsley Smith and Elmer L. Smith. She grew up with six siblings in a loving home, influenced by her parents’ love for God, servant hearts, and active involvement in the Free Methodist Church.
Blanche studied nursing at Seattle Pacific College in Seattle, WA, where she met and married Lucius Snitchler. She was a stay-at-home mom early in their marriage before later taking an administrative role at the Texaco corporate office to support their growing family. Blanche eventually became a Bank Officer and Executive Assistant to the President of First City Bank of Highland Village.
After retiring from the Bank, Blanche worked in medical administration at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. When Blanche moved to Rosenberg, TX, to be closer to her daughter, she took an administrative role at Southwest Nazarene Church. These were precious years, and she made a significant impact in her church community.
Blanche was an accomplished artist, and several of her paintings won awards from local art guilds. Her family still treasures her artwork.
Blanche was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Blanche is greatly missed and cherished by her children, Paula Ellen Skoda (and husband, Larry) of Rosenberg, TX , Stephen Lewis Snitchler (and wife, Rebecca Dianne) of Bakersfield, CA, and Gregory Luke Snitchler (and wife, Teri) of Foothill Ranch, CA; grandchildren Christopher Snitchler, Jennifer Skoda, Julia Skoda, Patrick Snitchler, Amy Pollard, and Collin Snitchler; and great-grandchildren Liam Snitchler and Frankie Barnett.
Blanche is preceded in death by her former husband, Lucius Snitchler; sisters, Winifred Westmoreland, Ruth Sandberg, Grace McDonald, Thalia Shead, and Lela Palmer; brother, Edger “Bud” Smith; and infant brothers, Harrell Lewis Smith and Tinsley Smith.
A memorial celebration of Blanche’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Southwest Nazarene Church, 319 Crabb River Rd., Richmond, TX, 77469.
