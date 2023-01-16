Billy Joe Macek

Rosenberg, TX (77471)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.