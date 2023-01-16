Billy Joe Macek, 74, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on January 14, 2023. He was born on October 4, 1948 in Sugar Land, Texas to Charles and Carrie (Chernosky) Macek. His hobbies included being outdoors and doing yardwork, collecting nicknacks and tinkering with cars, just to name a few. Billy doted on his parents and took great pride in taking them shopping or to visit other relatives until their passing. This loving brother, uncle and friend will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Macek.
Survivors include his brothers, Chuck Macek, James Macek and wife, Aline and Anton Macek and wife, Alice; nephews and nieces, Kurt Macek, Stesha Woolen, Aslyn Venegas, Justin Macek, James Macek, Christine Macek and Alissa Fitch and their families.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. The family will receive guests for visitation starting at 12:00 p.m.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
