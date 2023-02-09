Bill George Gonzales, 66, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, in Sugar Land. He was born January 31, 1957, in East Bernard to Guillermo and Benita Gonzales. Bill was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Rosenberg.
Bill joined the Houston Police department on October 24, 1977, Academy Class #79. He retired August 22, 2009.
Survivors include 2 brothers, Ernest Gonzales and wife Virginia, Amador Gonzales, sister, Beatrice Gonzales West and husband Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Benita Gonzales.
Funeral mass will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg.df
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
