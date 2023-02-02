Beverly E. Hamblen, 85, peacefully passed away at her home on February 1, 2023. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Beverly was born on February 5, 1937 in Fort Worth, Texas and in 1955 at the age 18 she married the love of her life, Don Hamblen, whom she shared 63 wonderful years with on earth. Beverly and Don had four children, Bev, Libby, Jeanne, and Donnie. Beverly worked as the office manager for her husband Don’s dental practice and was always the smiling face that would sweetly greet their patients.
Despite breaking her femur bone and being in a wheelchair for the last 15 years, she was always on “the go” and never let that hold her back. She loved to work in her garden, play bridge, attend all her grandchildren’s activities, spend time with all her great-grandbabies, and most of all, worship the LORD and share her testimony.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Elizabeth McCain; granddaughter Carrie McCain, and her two children Isabelle and Lucas; grandson, Ricky McCain; daughter Jeanne Gilbert and her husband Steven; granddaughter, Nicole Rasco and husband Joel and daughter Emma; son Don Hamblen Jr.; granddaughter Jessica Hamblen and her three children Scarlett, Greyson, and Brynlee; granddaughter Tabitha Bridges and her four children Ryder, Peyton, TJ, and Cade.
She is preceded in death by her parents Louise and Clyde Chastain; daughter Bev Hamblen; and husband Dr. Don Hamblen. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held at Sugarland Baptist Church, 16755 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, beginning at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in her memory to Sugarland Baptist Church.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.