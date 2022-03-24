Beverly Ann (Sontag) Taylor, 86, passed away on March 20, 2022 at her home in Sugar Land. She was born on September 19, 1935 in Sugar Land to Frank and Eva (Kozlovsky) Sontag. Beverly was a faithful Believer and was a member of Oak Lake Baptist Church in Sugar Land. She was also involved in Merry Ministries for many years. Beverly’s hobbies included gardening, taking trips to Louisiana with friends to test her luck ,reading, playing games, and of course, her life was centered around her faith and the church. Beverly worked for Schlumberger for several years before retiring from the Ft. Bend County Clerks Office. She will truly be missed by all her friends and neighbors who loved her.
In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred and her daughter-in-law, Terri.
Survivors include her sons Jim Taylor & partner Sheryl Noble, and Earl Taylor; grandchildren, Josh Taylor, Chris Byrd & wife Autumn, Ryan McAnelly & wife Kate, Ben & wife Mary, and Sarah Monroe & husband Danny; along with numerous great grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Mary Willis will officiate.
Pallbearers will include: Jim Taylor, Earl Taylor, Josh Taylor, Ben Taylor, Chris Byrd and Ryan McAnelly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Merry Ministries or to Second Mile.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.