Beverly Ann Grigar, 68, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Houston. She was born December 20, 1953, in Mannford, Oklahoma to Mansel and Fern Varnell. Beverly was a Christian woman and will be missed be her family and friends.
Survivors include 2 sons, Carry Jurek and wife Carla, Sammy Jurek and wife Kelli, sister, Lori Varnell, 5 grandchildren, Kristen, Travis, Justin, Sammy Jr. and Dyllon Jurek, she was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eldridge Grigar, brothers, Roy Varnell, Rex Varnell and sister, Linda Benham.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Rev Clark Dunlap will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022 from 4-7 P.M. in the Stateroom at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
