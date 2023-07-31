Beulah (Fay) was called to eternal rest on Friday July 21, 2023.
She leaves to cherish her memory: Children LaShonda Dilworth Patrice (Ryan), Tammeron A. Dilworth, Christalyn Thompson (Gregory), Rev. Charles A. Dilworth (Joann), her Sister Joann Joseph (Whitney), God-Sister Elsie Davis (Wallace), Step-Sister Gloria Lowery, Beloved-Niece Taneshia Anderson (Kevin) God-Son Joshua Pratt, a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Homegoing Services for Beulah (Fay) Gamble Dilworth Nealey, 72 of Houston, Texas will be held on Saturday August 12, 2023 11:00 A.M, at God’s Grace Community Church, 9944 W. Montgomery Rd Houston, TX 77088. Viewing will be held between 10:00 A.M. and 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Isaac Matthews officiating. Burial Services will be held on Monday August 14, 2023, at 11 A.M. Sansbury Cemetery 903 Crabb River Rd Richmond, TX 77469
