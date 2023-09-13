Bettye Lelane Harvill Newberry, 75, of Richmond, TX, passed away on September 1, 2023 in Sugar Land, TX. She was born on March 5, 1948, in Freeport, TX to James L. Harvill Sr. and Helen (Wartzcek) Harvill. In addition to her parents, Bettye is preceded in death by sister Jean Lynette Harvill and her “Angel in the Outfield” Austin Bryce Woodfin.
Survivors include her brother James “Woody” L. Harvill Jr. and wife Lynnette; niece Misti Flores and husband Bobby, along with their children Ethan and Evan; her nephew James “Trey” L. Harvill III; cousins Jimmy Cox and wife Barbara; Greg Cox and wife Sharon; and Mark Cohen.
Bettye was a part of an extended family of the heart to many who she called our own. She gave and received love freely. A cherished “daughter of the heart” Sandra Woodfin, husband John, her devotion to the loves of her life Taylor Nicole Woodfin and Austin Bryce Woodfin; her “Mexican son” Gregory “Greg” Compean; the Dining Diva’s Friday night dinner group and a close circle of friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A ceremony to celebrate Bettye’s life will be held on Saturday, September 30th at 10:30 am, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church located at 7615 FM 762 Rd, Richmond, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mark’s Episcopal Altar Guild; The Butterfly Project Inc. (https://www.thebutterflyprojectinc.org), or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compean Funeral Home, 2102 Broadway St., Houston, TX
