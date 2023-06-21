Betty Jean Kramer, 81, of Rosenberg was born on April 11, 1942 in Booth, TX. and she passed away on June 18, 2023 in Rosenberg, TX.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was better known as “Gigi” by her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lee Kramer Sr.; parents, Frank and Emma Vavrecka; brothers, Gus Vavrecka, Johnnie Vavrecka, Henry Vavrecka; sisters, Alice Weakley and Lillian Turk.
Betty is survived by her children, Harvey Lee Kramer Jr. and his children, Harvey “Trey” Lee Kramer III, Blake Kramer and Taylor; David Kramer and his children, Morgan Frazier and spouse Adam, Brendon Kramer, Kyle Kramer and fiancée Addy; Tammy Rosales and her children, Neamaci Rosales and spouse Kyla, Berrylee Rosales and spouse Jennifer; Jason Kramer; great grandchildren, Bevyn Rosales, Janae Mcclean, Sawyer Rosales, Jackson Rosales, Aubree Frazier, Carson Frazier, brother, Charlie Vavreck and sister, Mary Brau. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Kramer family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
