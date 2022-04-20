Funeral services for Betty Jean Hartfiel, 77, of Richmond will be held on Friday April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home interment following at Needville Public Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She was born on January 26, 1945 in Victoria, Texas and she passed away on April 16, 2022 in Needville, Texas. Betty married her high school sweetheart Ray Hartfiel and they remained married for almost 59 years. She was very proud of the 3 children they raised, Ray Jr., Lisa and Carol. She was a stay at home mom until she went to work. She worked at the Herald Coaster for many years. Later on, she went to work for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at the Jester unit. She was quick witted and an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Jewel Brown and son, Ray Allen Hartfiel Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ray Allen Hartfiel; daughter, Lisa Kay Ward and husband Kevin Arnold Ward, Carol Ann Bishop and husband Chad Bishop; grandchildren, Jack Weston Bishop, Ray Hartfiel III, Robert Hartfiel, Ava Nicolette Ward and sister-in-law and her husband, Linda Hartfiel and Cliff Rhodes.
Pallbearers will be Joe Hand, Charlie Hand, Kevin Ward, Chad Bishop, Jack Bishop.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Hartfiel family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
