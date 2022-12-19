Betty Endsley of Richmond passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 87.
Betty was born July 6, 1935 in Royse City, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Endsley, and son, Barry Endsley.
Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, pam and Rick Mesecher, grandchildren Christine Mesecher and Jordan Nicosia, nice and husband Becca and Clayton Mayer, of Round Top, Texas, and sister Billie Brau, of Brenham.
Betty was assisted by the absolutely awesome people of Fairmont Hospice in Richmond.
A private, family service will be held, and the burial will be in Round Top.
A Graveside Service for Edgar Emmett Carroll Jr., 86, of Rosenberg, Texas, is set for 11 AM Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Fulshear Cemetery, 7420 Wallis St, Fulshear, TX 77441. Reception to follow.
Edgar was born January 10th, 1936, in Beaumont, Texas, to Edgar Sr. & Margery Carroll. He was their only child. He passed on December 4th, 2022, at his home in Rosenberg.
He is survived by his son, Wesley Edgar Carroll, of Plano, TX.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Owens Carroll, in 2017.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1400 Radio Lane, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Funeral service for Myrtle Veronica Williams are scheduled for 11am Tuesday December 20, 2022, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church 601 Travis Street Richmond, TX with Pastor Houston, Eulogist.
A visitation will be held at Mount Vernon UMC on Tuesday December 20, 2022, 10am to 11am.
Mrs. Williams passed away at the age of 77. Services will be proviced by Gooden Funeral Home 1716 Avenue E Rosenberg, TX PH: 281-342-9169
Website: www.goodenfuneralhome.com
Funeral services for Consuelo Valdez, 79, of Wharton will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She was born on January 30, 1943 in New Gulf, Texas and she passed away on December 14, 2022 in Sugar Land, TX. She will be dearly missed by her loving family, but she will remain in our hearts forever!
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Juan Valdez Sr.; parents, Pedro Solorzano and Zenaida Torres Solorzano; siblings, Frank Solorzano, Victor Solorzano, Jane Ybarbo and Sylvia Ramirez.
Consuelo is survived by her children, Griselda Cazares and husband Pablo M. Cazares, Jose Juan Valdez Jr. and wife Guadalupe Valdez, David Valdez and wife Nancy L. Valdez, Elsa Rodriguez and husband Ruperto Rodriguez; grandchildren, Mariana Arroyo, Pablo Cazares Jr., Miranda Cazares, Jonathan Valdez, Jasmine Valdez, Hailey Valdez, Olivia Valdez, Francisco Ramos, Brianna Rodriguez, Ruperto Rodriguez Jr., Liliana Rodriguez, Ryan Rodriguez, Isabella Rodriguez; siblings, Nate Ramos, Graciela Cisneros, Maria Elena Nunez, Blas Solorzano, Alex Solorzano and Joe Solorzano. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Valdez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Angelita Vela Segura, 86, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land. She was born in Edna,Tx on October 2, 1936 to Cornelio and Leonor Vela.
She is survived by her son Arturo Segura and wife Maria; daughter, Mary Helen Perez and husband Catarino; sister, Emma Vela; brother, Santos Vela; numerous grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelia and Leonor Vela; her husband, Catarino M. Segura; brothers, Robert Vela, Jesus Vela and Claro Vela; and sisters Olivia Sosa and Josefina Zamot.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4-8 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
