Betty Ann Brietzke, 80, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Houston. She was born November 14, 1941, in Rosenberg to Edward Joseph Prasatik and Adella Clara Sury Prasatik. Betty was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Houston. Betty enjoyed cooking, crafting and solving word puzzles.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Gideon Fritz Brietzke, son, Russell Poncik, daughter, Patricia Spence, and husband Jerry, along with a host of other loving family members and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Prasatik and his wife Dani.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, September 1, 2022, from 4-8 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
