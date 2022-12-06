Bette Segler Bratton, age 84 of Stafford, was called into heaven on December 3, 2022. A celebration of Bette’s life will be held on December 9th at 1 PM, at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel, Rosenberg, Texas.
Born in Palacios, Texas on March 25, 1938. Bette was the youngest child of Herman and Madie Rose Brownson. She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Howard Segler, her brothers, James, Richard, John, Lewis, and Leon and sister, Madie Lee Hudson.
She is survived by her son, Lance Segler, her grandchildren Canon and Delaney, and great grandson, Case Wesley Segler.
She is also survived by her husband, Bill Bratton, his son Ben Bratton and wife, Melyssa, and their four children, Sterling, Addyson, Pierson, and Sawyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, Dementia Association, American Heart Association, or a charity of donor’s choice.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.