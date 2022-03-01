Bessie Mae (Wleczyk) Gutowsky, 88, of Needville, Texas passed away on February 27, 2022 in Wharton, Texas. She was born on December 12, 1933 in Rosenberg, Texas to Lawrence and Rosie (Zbranek) Wleczyk. She was a member of the Church of Living Waters. This loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Bessie is preceded in death by husband, Dennis Gutowsky; sisters, Stella Svoboda and Angeline Kulas; and brothers Charlie, Robert and George Wleczyk.
Survivors include her sons, Kenneth Gutowsky and Nathan Gutowsky (wife Rosemary); grandchildren, Joshua Gutowsky of Dallas, Texas; Rebekah King (husband Sam) of Weir, Texas; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Church of Living Waters, 4808 Airport Avenue, Rosenberg, Texas.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022 also at Church of Living Waters. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Marcus Swan, Bryan Kettler, Polo Hernandez, Irving Perez, Hector Rameriz and Lazaro Posadas.
To those who attend services; please feel free to wear casual clothing. It’s the heart of your caring we see not your outward appearance.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: The Sheepfold Men’s Home, 103 N. 11th Street, Wallis, Texas 77485 or to the Church of Living Waters, 4808 Airport Avenue, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
