Bertha “Annie” Lara, 61, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Houston. She was born October 12, 1961, in East Bernard to Matilde and Janie Vasquez. Annie was of the Catholic Faith and worked as a Social Worker for Fort Bend County.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Michael Angelo Lara, 2 sons, Michael Lara and wife Amber, Nathan Lara, daughter, Amanda Chacon and husband Andrew, sister, Lupe Gonzales, 5 grandchildren, Andrew Chacon, Blane Lara, Skyler Lara, Annalee Lara and Alexander Chacon along with a host of other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Juan Raul Vasquez and sister, Rita Barrios.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
