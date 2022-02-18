Berkeley Michael Fincher, born January 1, 2015 died peacefully on February 12, 2022 at 12:19 am at Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin TX. Berkeley was involved in a near death drowning accident four years ago on December 30, 2017. Berkeley fought every day to stay alive and did it with a smile on her face, literally!
Berkeley loved playing outside with her sisters and singing. She never met a stranger and always made people feel calm and peaceful in her presence. She was very sweet and energetic soul. She was the biggest daddy’s girl you have ever met! Berkeley was taken much too soon from all of us and we will never forget her beautiful smile which she always had on her face. She was the happiest little girl. We are so very proud of her in every way and cherish every second that God gave us with her. Berkeley will be deeply missed by all her loving family and friends.
She is survived by her father Donald Lee Fincher Jr, Mother Shelley Carter, Stepmother Jessica Fincher, her sisters Austyn Fincher, Micah Fincher, stepbrothers Luke Alderete, Jacob Alderete and stepsister Juliet Alderete. Her grandparents Donald Lee Fincher and Deborah Fincher. Aunts and Uncles Alison Dominguez, Miles Fincher, Alexandra Weaver, Jesse Weaver and Taylor Fincher. Cousins, Victoria Dominguez and Robert Weaver.
A Funeral Service will be held to celebrate the life of Berkeley on Friday February 25th at 2pm at Second Baptist Church. 1463 Campus 5757 FM 1463, Katy TX 77494
