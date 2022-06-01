On a hot afternoon, Ascension Sunday, May 29, 2022 our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, brother and cherished friend, Benny A. Wleczyk passed away into eternal life.
Our Dad was born in 1933 to Polish Catholic immigrant parents in Rosenberg and was raised on the family farm in Fairchilds, TX. Dad didn’t speak English until he was about 5 yrs old. He was the oldest of 4 children but also had 8 half brothers and sisters that helped populate Fort Bend County with the Wleczyk name. Dad grew up during the Great Depression and worked hard on the farm chopping and picking cotton, milking cows, feeding the hogs and gathering eggs. When weeds grew in the field, Dad pulled them out by hand-no machines! Benny’s work ethic which was due in part to the closeness he had with his beloved “Momma” ran deep and strong. That ethic served as his guide, which he followed and would instill in his children and grandchildren.
In his early 20’s Benny met and married Claudia Mensik and together they had 5 children, 4 girls and an only son. Having 5 children in 9 years, Benny was busy! Claudia and Ben threw themselves into their bustling family as there was constant activity and, being the devoted parents they were, they didn’t miss an opportunity to attend any of their children’s events. During this time growing up with our mom and dad, we learned what family is all about. They created for us the kind of upbringing movies are made of: a lot of loving, laughing, sharing, although not always perfect. But it was safe, warm, loving, strong and fun! What was instilled in each of us was a connection and bond to our family unit that will never break.
Dad obtained a driver’s license when he was 14, had several jobs but eventually saved enough money to buy a gas station and a Bordens milk distributorship which he had for 27 years until 1978. Also, in the 1970’s Mom and Dad became owners and proprietors of a small business and continued that work for over 20 years. After the retail business was sold, Dad began his lifelong love affair with farming the land. Dad had about 20 cows and several hogs and a small pasture at that time. Some of that land was converted into rows and this is where Benny started farming. Dad grew cotton, milo and corn in Clodine, TX. Eventually Dad would expand and farm land on the George Ranch. Benny and his son Paul purchased land in Guy, TX which Paul and his son farm today.
Benny was a true believer in his civic duty and was involved in numerous activities and organizations through the years. Legion of Mary, and St. Vincent de Paul – Dad believed and lived his life in service to others. Holy Rosary Catholic Church and School of which Mom and Dad were lifetime members, bestowed The Claudia & Benny Wleczyk Student of Excellence Award to a deserving student in 2013 in honor of Mom & Dad’s longtime support and dedication. Dad belonged to the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight and served as usher at Mass well over 40 years. Dad kept vigil with the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Chapel every Monday night for over 20 years. Benny was a Volunteer Firefighter with the Rosenberg Fire Dept. for many years plus served on the Fort Bend County Grand Jury. As a founding member of the Rosenberg Lions Club, Dad was known as “Lion Benny” and was even the Rodeo Clown one year at the Fort Bend County Fair! Benny was a respected Senior Board Member of the Fort Bend Subsidence District serving longer (since 1991) than any other member. Dad has lived in and around Rosenberg and Fort Bend County all of his life. As a result, he was recognized by the Fort Bend County Historical Commission as a founding member in the County and recorded an oral history for the Museum. Dad thought that was pretty cool. Dad’s love of Polka music must not be ignored. Every Saturday night, he had a date with the RFD station out of Branson, MO where he watched program after program of people dancing to polka music.
Our beloved Father was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia and daughter Jean Bryant, his parents Katie and Andrew Wleczyk, sister Nancy Wenzel and brother Willie Wleczyk. He is survived by his children, Monica & Barry Benton, Beth & Paul Wleczyk, Laurie Wleczyk and Benita & Stephen Gill. Grandchildren Brandon & Blake Bryant and wife Mary, Nick Wleczyk and wife Taylor, Neil, Nathan, Nolan and Noah Wleczyk, Brooke and Belle Benton, Hannah and Joshua Gill. Great grandchildren Avery and Riley Wleczyk, and sister Julie Elmore. In addition, many cousins, friends and extended family mourn his loss. Our family would like to thank Dad’s devoted caregivers Dolores, Angela, Alejandra and Rebecca for the care, support, encouragement and kindness you gave our beloved Dad. We will be forever grateful.
Services are as follows: Visitation at Davis-Greenlawn on Thursday, June 2nd from 5:00-8:00 with a Rosary at 7:00. A funeral mass will be said at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, June 3rd at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Benny’s name to Holy Rosary Catholic School.
“I have done my best in the race. I have run the full distance, and I have kept the faith.”
2 Timothy 4:6-7
Well done good and faithful servant Dad. Rest in peace now. We will miss you each and every day forever. Our love for you and Mother is everlasting.
As their children, our mom and dad were our greatest gifts. It really was a wonderful life.
