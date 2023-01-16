Benno A. Scheibner, 74, beloved by all who knew him, went to be with his Lord on January 10, 2023. Benno was born on a crisp autumn day in Coudersport, Pennsylvania. Growing up in Lockport, New York, Benno met his wife, Barbara, at Lockport Senior High School, where he was valedictorian in 1966. He attended Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, graduating with High Honors in Physics. Loving both math and science, Benno earned a PhD in physics at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Upon graduation, Shell Oil lured Benno to New Orleans to work as a geophysicist. In New Orleans, Benno developed a love for fried crawfish po’boys. Shell Oil eventually transferred Benno to Houston where he became an enthusiast of hometown heroes the Astros.
A lifelong Buffalo Bills fanatic, Benno never gave up hope for a Super Bowl title. (Go Bills!) He enjoyed planting daylilies in his garden and building his home computers. His talents included baking chicken pot pies and Texas sheet cake. Throughout the years, Benno visited over 30 national parks, with Mesa Verde being his favorite. He spent his retirement studying financial investments, traveling, and adopting and caring for cats.
Benno found a church home at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, where over the years, he served as the Men’s Ministry leader, verger, chalice bearer, crucifer, vestry member and treasurer. Benno is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara, his daughter, Cassandra, and his granddaughter, Camille. He is also survived by his sister, Gayl Foster of Lockport, New York, and nieces, Melissa Perryman and Sarah Viergutz.
A funeral service for Benno will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7615 FM 762 Rd, Richmond, TX 77469.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.settegastkopf.com for the Scheibner family.
