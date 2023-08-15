Bennie Ray Pilcik, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Richmond. He was born July 23, 1954 in East Bernard to Raymond and Agnes Pyka Pilcik. Bennie worked as an Auto body shop technician for many years and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He is survived by 2 brothers, Eddie Srubar and wife Christine, Kenneth Pilcik, 1 sister, Shirley Pilcik Murphy and husband Pat. Bennie is preceded in death by his parents and great nephew, Tommy Srubar.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pastor Adrian Solis will officiate. The family will receive friends from Noon on Friday until service time.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
