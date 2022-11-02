Benjamin Wesley Thuesen, 88, of Needville, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 in Rosenberg. He was born on April 23, 1934, in Needville, Texas, to Carl Fred and Lorena M (Heinecke) Thuesen. Having lived in Needville all of his life he graduated from Needville High School, served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic, returning to work for the DuPont Plant in Houston, and Massey-Ferguson Tractor in Richmond.
Benjamin loved farming and gardening and was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Needville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lorena Thuesen; brother Leroy Thuesen, and sisters Anita Dominey and Esther Hartt.
He is survived by his brother, Marvin Thuesen of Needville; nephew, Arthur Hartt and wife Lajuana of Crockett; nieces, Shelia Dominey, of Houston; Sharon Booth and husband Don of Yuma, Arizona, Cynthia Cook and husband Charles, of Crockett, and Shirley Naquin and husband Brian of Point Venture, TX. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and great-great-great nieces and nephews, and a number of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until 1 PM at the Needville United Methodist Church, with services to follow at 1 PM. The interment will follow in the Needville Public Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to the Needville United Methodist Church, PO Box 26, Needville, TX 77461.
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
