Belinda Acevedo, was born on June 30, 1932, and passed away on May 11, 2023, at the age of 90.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hector Acevedo Sr.; her parents, Jesus and Francisca Lopez; her grandson, Vladimir Acevedo.
Visitation will be held on Mon., May 15, 2023, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors with a rosary being prayed at 6:30pm.
Graveside service will be held on Tues., May 16, 2023, at 10:00am
at Davis-Greenlawn Memorial Park, Rosenberg, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Hector Acevedo Jr. and wife Alicia, Omar Acevedo and wife Mary Jane, Ignacio Acevedo, Hugo Acevedo and wife Martha; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loved ones.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.