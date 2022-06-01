A memorial service for Barry Steven Dresner, 69, of Richmond will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg. The family will be receiving friends and family starting at 11:00 a.m. until service time.
Barry was born on November 5, 1952 in Marlin, Texas. He passed away on May 28, 2022 in Sugar Land, Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 45 years, Debra Dresner; children, Elizabeth Strain and husband Brian, Kyle Dresner and wife Allison; grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, Owen, and Luke; brothers, Glenn Dresner and wife Brenda, Jerry Dresner and wife Lori. He also leaves behind numerous friends and family members.
Barry was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to cheer for the Astros and Aggies. He also enjoyed fishing and cooking. Barry always took great care of his family and was a wonderful provider. He will be dearly missed by his loving family!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Matagorda United Methodist Church located at 813 Fisher Street, Matagorda, TX 77457.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Dresner family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
