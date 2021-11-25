Barbara Sadoski, was born on July 28, 1948, went to be with her “Lord & Loved Ones” on November 22, 2021, at the age of 73.
Viewing will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, on Tues., November 30, 2021, from 4:30pm – 8:30pm, with a rosary being prayed at 7:00pm.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Wed., December 1, 2021, in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors.
Rite of committal will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, in Rosenberg, Texas.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Rosie (Wiesneski) Thomczak; brother, Harry Thomczak; sisters, Helen Sebesta, Leona Sebesta and Henrietta Rybarski.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 54 years, William “Billy” Sadoski; sons, Kenneth Sadoski (Lisa Graham) and Michael Sadoski; 2 granddaughters, Makayla Graham and Lauren Sadoski; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Sadoski will be Eric Ballard, Ryan Ballard,
Jason Fajkus, Dustin Hoot, Matthew Sebesta and Wesley Sebesta.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
