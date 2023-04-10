Barbara Moore Neeper passed away on April 3, 2023. Barbara was born in Sheep Creek, Kentucky to John Luke Moore and Edith Eastin Moore on May 20, 1936.
Barbara earned her degree from Auburn University. She was a long-time member of St John’s United Methodist Church. Barbara was a docent for many years at the Fort Bend County Museum and taught spinning wool and cotton into yarn on spinning wheels there. She loved gardening, her pets, history, trivia, playing bridge, and her family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Mack Neeper. She is survived by John Paul Moore, Bruce and Debi Neeper, Julie and Doug Villaescusa, and William Neeper and Bella Serimontrikul.
For those wishing, memorials may be directed in Barbara’s name to your local S.P.C.A.
The family invites you to join them in the chapel at Davis-Greenlawn funeral home for visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on April 27, 2023.
