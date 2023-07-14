Barbara Jean Sacheli of Richmond, TX passed away Friday, July 7 at the age of 80 years old.
Barbara was born on June 19, 1943, to Staches and Vlasta Stavinoha in Rosenberg, TX. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Sacheli. She is survived by her daughter Sheryl Downey and husband Ron, siblings Georgia Allen, Johnny Rychlik and husband Bennie, Joyce Bowker, Judy Farris and husband Dick, Daniel Stavinoha and grandson Trey Downey.
Barbara enjoyed gardening, crafting and travel. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Funeral services will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 1416 George St, Rosenberg. A Rosary will start at 9:30 a.m. before the memorial service at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at West Getsemane Cemetery immediately after.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name can be made to The ARC of Fort Bend at 123 Brooks St. Sugar Land, TX 77478. www.arcoffortbend.org/donate , St. Faustina Catholic Church at 28102 FM 1093 Fulshear, TX 77441 or the charity of your choice.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Davia-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd (Hwy 59 south @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 281 371-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.