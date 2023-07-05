Barbara Haija Loitz

Mrs. Russell D. Loitz nee Barbara Jean Hajda of Rosenberg passed away on Thursday, June 29th at the age of 79 years.
Barbara Jean Hajda was born on February 24th, 1944 in Granger, Texas to Johnnie and Matilda (Dollie) Otillie Skrhak Hajda of Granger, Texas.
She married Russel D. Loitz on November 8th, 1980 in Marion, Texas
Barbara Jean Loitz is survived by her husband: Russell D. Loitz of Rosenberg
Daughter and spouse: Lynn and Darrell Thompson of Seguin
Two grandchildren: Jenna and Julio Lopez and Trey Thompson
Four great grandchildren: Kolten, Shane, Kolby and Slade Lopez
Mother in law: Ethel Loitz of San Antonio
Two sisters and spouses: Nancy and Ronnie Kruse of Taylor
Donna and Kenneth Jarosek of Granger
She is preceded in death by her parents and son: John Conlee
Barbara obtained her cosmetology license from the Austin Beauty School. She made countless friendships during her 40+-year career and was well known for her expertise in hair color.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, July 6th from 10 to 11 A.M. in the Bethany Lutheran Church with Funeral Services at 11 A.M. by Rev. Kevin Haug
Graveside services and interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
For those who so desire you may make memorial contributions in her memory to the American Cancer Society, Bethany Lutheran Church or to the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.