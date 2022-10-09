Barbara Gail Hamlin, 79, of Rockport, TX, passed away on October 6, 2022 in Corpus Christi, TX. Barbara was born on March 28, 1943, in Victoria, TX, to Walter and Bernice Glowka. Barbara attended Palacios High School, where she graduated in 1961. While attending she meet the love of her life and partner of over 60 years, Thomas Reagan Hamlin. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bernice Glowka, a daughter Amie Hamlin and a grandson Thomas Henry Schneider. Barbara leaves behind a large legacy of love in her husband, Thomas Reagan Hamlin of the home; her daughter Emilie Schneider of Atascocita, TX; her brother, John Glowka of Woodsboro, TX; her grandkids Zachry, Amie, Max and Madyson; her cat Daisie and a numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends and visitors on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 3 to 6 PM at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home — Rockport, 814 E. Main St., Rockport, TX 78382. A rosary and funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, starting at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 704 E Cornwall St, Rockport, TX 78382. Burial will be immediately following the mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum, TX, 605 Sheehan St, Yoakum, TX 77995. Pallbearers: Zachry Schneider, Greg Glowka, Troy Glowka, Eric Glowka, Rich Connell, Ron Dominguez Services are under the directions of Charlie Marshall Funeral Home.
