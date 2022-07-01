Barbara Burton Heath, 96, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on June 29, 2022 in Richmond, Texas. She was born on March 30, 1926 in Delia, Limestone County, Texas to Lester Burton and Anna Bell (Brandon) Hand. Her hobbies included gardening and tending to her flowers, especially her Antique Roses. Barbara also collected glassware and was an avid reader. This loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Neil Ellis Heath; and special uncles and aunts, Bill Brandon, Hazel Johanson, Kitty Ingram, and Dorothy “Dot” Bowman.
Survivors include her son, Neil Bradley Heath and wife, Kimberley; daughter, Becky Heath; brother, Kenneth Hand and wife, Alice; grandson, Neil Christopher Heath and wife, Rachel Looney and their daughter, Mackenzie Heath; along with extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg with Mr. Kevin Penner officiating.
For those wishing, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
