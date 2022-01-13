Barbara “Amma” Miller, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in Richmond. She was born May 30, 1951 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Harold Elmer Douma and Bernice Irene Jacob Douma. Barbara worked as a physical therapist for many years until her retirement. Amma enjoyed reading, bird watching and camping.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, James “Jim” Millere, 2 daughters, Christina Blackmon and husband Ben, Jennifer Matute and husband Gustavo, son, Jimmy Miller and wife Taryn, sister, Jane Douma, 12 grandchildren, Margaret Alegria, Abigail, Zachary and Grant Blackmon. Ariana, Andrew, Candi, Michael, Freddy and Nicole Matute, James, Colt and Sage Miller along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Amma was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Susan Douma, brother, Paul Douma and daughter, Rebecca Elsie Miller.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends starting at Noon on Wednesday until service time.
Tributes and words of condolence massage Miller be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
