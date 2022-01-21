Balenta (Tina)Olivas Rodriguez, 62, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on January 16, 2022 in Sugar Land. She was born on March 10, 1959 in East Bernard, Texas to Pilar Aguilar and Ester Sylvestre Olivas. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rosenberg. Balenta treasured the time she spent with her family – especially her children and grandchildren. Tina will truly be missed by those who love her.
In addition to her parents, Balenta is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rodriguez, Jr.; and brothers, Mario Degollado and Jose Degollado.
Survivors include her children, Joe Willie Rodriguez, Marco Rodriguez and Michelle Louise Thompson (husband Anthony); grandchildren, Marc Anthony and Johnathan Titus Thompson; siblings, Margarita Degollado Hernandez, Blanca Degollado Esparza, Pilar Olivas, Jr., Phillip Olivas and Maria C. Olivas; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service around 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with Rev. Paul Lewis officiating.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
