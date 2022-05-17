Baldemar Ramos, Sr. was born September 11, 1941 in Richmond, Texas and he passed away on May 13, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas at 80 years of age. He was blessed to have been surrounded by his wife and children. He was fortunate to have lived a life full of love, laughter and patience. He was married to his loving wife for 39 years. He has a large family consisting of 9 children, 40 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren.
He worked for the City of Richmond for 30 years before retiring and was known as a “friend” to everyone in the community who had the honor of knowing him. He was also known for his hospitality, delicious BBQ cooking and his love for gardening, with the best green thumb around.
He is preceded in death by: his parents Anselmo Ramos, Sr. and Josephina Chapa Ramos; his brothers Roy Ramos, Daniel Ramos, Anselmo Ramos, Jr., Joe Garza, Lupe Ramos and Roland Ramos; his sisters Kathy Ramos, Frances Ramos, Lillie Guerrero, Dolores Vasquez, Connie Ramos, Janie Rodriguez and Emilie Ramos; his grandson Christopher Ramos, Jr.
He is survived by: his wife Juana “Janie” Ramos; his sons Baldemar “Bobby” Ramos, Jr. and wife Antonia, Rudy Ramos and wife Oralia, Christopher Ramos, Pete Trevino, III and wife Sandra; his daughters Teresa Perez and husband Arturo, Tracy Ann Ramos, Liza Adams and husband Jeff, Diana Villaloboz and husband Filiberto, and Kimberly DeLeon and husband Daniel; his brothers Manuel Garcia and David Ramos; his sisters Rosie Delgado and husband Henry and Gloria Tonche; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many other loving family members and friends.
He has touched so many lives in his short 80 years and everyone who had an opportunity to meet him was blessed to have him as a part of their lives.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing which will take place at FuneralCaring USA on Thursday, May 19, 2022 between the hours of
2:00 PM. – 5:00 PM at 17331 I-35 N #100, Schertz, TX 78154, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other as we celebrate the life of a great man.
