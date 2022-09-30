Audrey Smith Mathis Bell passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 in Rosenberg, Texas at the age of 95. She was born on December 1, 1926 in Trinity, Texas, the daughter of Myrtle Smith Alford and Odell Smith.
Her East Texas childhood was full of adventure and she loved to tell about her horse, the petrified log where she lay in the sunshine, her hours of happy solitude as an only child.
Audrey shared her sunny personality with family, beloved pets and with the fortunate babies and young children she loved being a nanny to. She was in awe of the beauty of nature and embraced all that she experienced on her trip to Alaska.
She loved hummingbirds and their images were found throughout her home. She journeyed to Costa Rica to immerse herself in that beautiful hummingbird capital. Audrey loved to explore and she embarked on the trip of a lifetime, as she travelled to the Holy Land, visiting Jerusalem and other ancient sites.
A long-time resident of Spring Branch, Houston, Audrey delighted in her Girl Scout leadership years. Audrey and Thomas Mathis were co-founders, long-time members and supporters of Spring Branch’s Westview Baptist Church.
She enjoyed her years singing and travelling with the Golden Heirs, Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg, Texas, and her work at the George Memorial Library.
Survivors include daughter Jay Mathis Crowe Blanchard (Cliff) and son, Lee Fred Mathis (Teri). She also leaves behind step-granddaughters Heather Rowland (Maxwell) and Kristin Speakes (Drew). Audrey will be missed by her four step-great grandsons: Logan Meharg, Hayden Meharg, Owen Speakes and Easton Speakes. Audrey was preceded in death by husbands Thomas F. Mathis, and by John J. Bell.
A graveside service for friends and family, officiated by Ryan Chandler, First Baptist Church, Richmond, Texas, will be conducted at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77079 on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.