Audrey Nell Dickerson, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones and friends after a brief illness.
She began life in Lake Jackson, TX, the daughter of Bruce Dickerson and Lillian Newcombe Dickerson, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by a brother, Tim Dickerson, and wife, Vicki. She leaves behind a life partner, Mary Ott.
Also in her family were nieces Erica Paxton and husband, Rich; Kendra Foster and husband, Andy; and four great-nieces and nephews-Jackson Foster, and his twin brother, Zachary; Lacey Foster; Jefferson Paxton.
Audrey was a friend and co-parent with Linda Holliday and Barb Hartzer. Linda¹s daughters, Brenda Holliday Goeser and Daina Holliday, both of Austin, and Brenda’s children, Daniel, a student at NYU, and Tessa, a student at Colorado State were also considered part of Audrey¹s family.
Audrey’s impressive nursing career provided care and comfort to thousands over the decades.
She began her career after graduating from Brazosport High School in Freeport, SFA in Nacogdoches, and Herman Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1969.
At Herman Hospital, she was quickly promoted to Head of Nursing due to her recognizable leadership qualities.
She opened Del Oro hospital in 1975, a new facility in the Medical Center of Houston.
Her next career move was to Victoria in 1976 where she became co-owner of several Diet Centers, giving nutritional education and counseling.
She continued nursing also, serving at Citizens Memorial Hospital there.
Audrey moved back to Houston in 1983, working at the VA hospital before beginning what became a 25 year-long labor of love with the St. Luke’s Hospital system.
Her unique personality, generosity of spirit, and sense of humor served her well as cardiovascular nurse liaison in the surgical teams of Dr. Denton Cooley.
Audrey loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas where she and her father were well-known at the crap tables of downtown.
She shared that love of gambling with her friends, visiting Coushatta Casinos in Louisiana often. She also loved animals, having had many dogs and cats over the years, including Dobermans and Labradors.
Retiring in 2012, she enjoyed being with family and friends, until a mysterious disease began to sap her strength.
Audrey will be sorely missed by many nurses and medical professionals with whom she worked.
A celebration of life will be held on March 5, 2022, at Restoration City Life Center from 1-4 pm. Come for a memorial service followed by a reception with light refreshments to which all are invited. Covid 19 precautions will be observed. Masks will be optional; please use your best judgment.
The address for Restoration Center is 7620 FM 521, Rosharon, TX 77583.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a no-kill animal shelter in Audrey¹s name.
