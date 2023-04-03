Funeral services for Audelia Compean, 86, of Rosenberg will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home.
Our Mother Audelia “Delia” Acosta Compean, age 86, passed away peacefully in her family home on April 1, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 1, 1937 in Las Cucas Acambaro GTO. Mexico to Celedoño Acosta and Maria Francisca Nieto.
She moved to Texas at the young age of 15 where she married the late Felix Compean, Delia was a mother of eight.
She is preceded in death by her son Margarito Compean, her grandson Jose Enrique Delgado, granddaughter Anel Compean Quiñones and by her son in law Enrique Delgado. She is survived by her sons Agustin Acosta, Felix Compean II and wife Gloria, her daughters Esmeralda Delgado, Maria Manuela Compean Losoya and husband Richard, Mary Alice Compean Ponce, Christina Compean Quiñones and husband Grimaldo, Martha Compean Morales. She is survived by 23 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and last but certainly not least her wonderful friend and caregiver Eugeñia Gutierrez whom the family considers God sent.
Delia was a long-time member of “La Iglesia de Dios del Septimo Dia” (Church of God of the Seventh Day). She loved our Lord Jesus Christ unconditionally and instilled His love for us unto her children.
She devoted her life to her family and worked tirelessly to provide for them. She loved to cook and enjoyed weekend family gatherings. She loved taking trips to visit family members. Delia was well known, had many friends and was loved and respected by many. She will be missed.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Compean family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500
“Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Mathew 25:23
