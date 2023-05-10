Funeral service for Ashton Joel Martinez, 24, of Rosenberg will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home.
He was born on April 28, 1999 in Richmond, TX. to Joel and Olga Martinez and he passed away on May 5, 2023 in Needville, TX.
Ashton graduated from Needville High School in 2017 and was a star football player for Needville. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and playing video games. He was a true and long lasting brother and friend and he gave the best hugs. Ashton also loved the Dallas Cowboys. He will be dearly missed, but he will remain in our hearts forever!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Olga Martinez; maternal grandparents, Guadalupe and Yolanda Luna Sr. and paternal grandparents, George and Emma Martinez.
Ashton is survived by his loving sisters, Bethany Martinez and Calista Martinez. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and family.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Martinez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
