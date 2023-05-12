Arturo (Arthur) Chavarria Jr. of Richmond, Tx was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on May 11, 2023 at the age of 54. He was born on Jan 25, 1969 to Arturo Chavarria and Maria Alejandra Chavarria. Arthur was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
Arthur was a 1987 graduate of Lamar Cons. High School. He proudly served in the U. S Navy for 6 years as an ET2 (SS) . He also served in the Naval Reserve for 14 years. While serving in the Naval Reserves, he attended University of Houston graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Upon graduation he was employed with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a veterans service representative assisting our nation’s veterans.
Arthur loved spending time with his family whether it was 3 wheeling at his land in the country, fishing with his brothers, traveling, reading and singing karaoke. He especially loved watching game shows as he was a trivia buff. He also had a love for history and coin collecting. He was a longtime member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church.
Arthur died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his siblings. He is proceeded in death by his father, Arturo Chavarria and his mother, Maria Alejandra Chavarria. His survivors include his siblings Orelia Schomer and her husband Chris, Nancy Warren and Bill Fagert, Yolanda Russel and her husband Jeff, Audrey Hardy, Alex Chavarria and his wife Brandy, Laura Spence and her husband Zach and Omar Chavarria and his wife Veronica. Arthur was a proud uncle to his nieces and nephews Joseph Chavarria and his wife Alexis, Julia Chavarria, Kaitlyn and Joshua Hardy, Samuel and Daniel Schomer, Alexis Warren, Lauren, Brandon and Cameron Chavarria, Chloe and Drake Russell and Brian Spence. He was also a great uncle to Ava and Eli Chavarria.
Visitation will be from 5-7 on Tuesday, May 16 in the chapel of Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with the rosary immediately following. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 9am on Wednesday, May 17 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church with the burial to follow at Morton Cemetery in Richmond, Tx.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.