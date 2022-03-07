Arthur Dominguez Martinez, December 22, 1962 – March 5, 2022
Heaven has gained an angel. Arthur Dominguez Martinez entered eternal peace on March 5, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. surrounded by his loving family. At the time of his birth, due to his physical disabilities, the doctor’s prognosis was for a short life. We are blessed that Arthur possessed a fighting spirit that graced our lives with his presence of determination and a love for simplicities of life. He enjoyed seeing his favorite television shows, The Price is Right, Gunsmoke, Andy of Mayberry and Bonanza.
He took great pride in helping others.
He reported the road conditions to all those traveling and if ever a family member’s phone number was needed, he was our directory assistance.
With great anticipation he looked forward to all the Dominguez family gatherings; the love, the food and the joy filled hid with gratitude.
A more loyal sports fan for the Texans and Astros cannot be found.
He would speak with an overflowing pride about his teams’ skills and accomplishments.
He was a steadfast Texan and Astros devotee.
He also enjoyed playing Bingo and was a famed winner at Cambridge Health and Rehab, his residence for the last several years. He treasured his friendships with the staff and fellow residents. Arthur attended Lamar Consolidated High School.
He is predeceased by his mother, Ofelia Martinez; his maternal grandparents, Pedro and Luisa Dominguez; his aunts, Eva, Ofilia and Olivia’; his uncle, Paul and cousins, Aniceto and Samuel.
He is survived by his brothers, Adrian and Armando and their families, he is also survived by his aunts, Louise, Patty and Edelia and his uncle Pete; along with many other relatives. We want to thank all the healthcare providers for the care and kindness that they extended to Arthur during his numerous hospital stays. We also want to express our heartfelt thanks to his cousins, Fisher and Paul Albert for the care and assistance that they selflessly provided Arthur.
The Lord id his Shepherd, there is nothing he shall want. His strength is renewed, and he is resting in green meadows….
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home with burial in Rosenberg City Cemetery to follow. The family will receive friends Thursday from Noon until service time in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.