Arnold Fred Grunwald, 67, of Snook, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Arnold was born in Richmond, Texas on November 22, 1954, the son of the late Marie (Zuchero) and Wilburn Grunwald.
He went to school in Beasley, TX. He graduated from Lamar Consolidated in Rosenburg, TX in 1973.
Raised on a farm, Arnold was a farmer all his life, raising cotton, corn, milo, wheat, and soybean over the years. He was also a truck driver hauling crops and equipment. In 1980, Arnold married Elizabeth Day. They had two daughters, Sarah and Nancy.
Arnold loved farming, but most of all, loved to spend time with family and friends. He was always williing to go the extra mile if you needed help or just wanted to go out to eat. He loved watching his grandkids grow and attended many of their events and was very active in their lives. He was always figuring and planning for the future project he would start or equipment he was looking to buy.
He is survived by his two daughters: Sarah Grunwald of Farmers Branch, Texas and Nancy Anderson and husband, Louis, of West Point, Texas; two sisters: Adell Supak and husband, Jerome of Simonton, Texas and Laura Jennings and husband, Monty of Bellville, Texas; six grandchildren: Luke, Hannah, Asher, Gideon, Ezra and Boaz Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other close relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Wilburn Grunwald; and grandparents, Frieda (Luttich) and Fred Grunwald, and Nancy (McQueen) and Samuel Zuckero.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations in La Grange, Texas. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at New Tabor Brethren Church, 2439 Co Rd 225, Caldwell, Texas 77836, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
In lieu of fresh cut flowers, the family requested that a contribution of a potted plant be made or memorial contributions be made to Toys for Tots, New Tabor Brethren Church or a charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
