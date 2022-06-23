Psalm 73:26: “My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever.”
Baby Aria Elena Garcia, 8 months, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Houston, TX with her parents by her side.
Baby Aria was born October 12, 2021, in Houston, TX to Alberto and Natalie Garcia of Rosenberg, TX.
She was born a fierce warrior, a bold soul who loved music, her mamí and her papí.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Alberto Jr., Adrian Zeferino and Aaron Sebastian. She was part of a large and loving family. Grandparents Zeferino and Bertha Garcia and Oscar and Maria Becerra will forever remember her, along with uncles and aunts Zeferino Jr. and Keila Garcia, Carlos and Lynn Garcia and Jeff and Lindsey Boudreaux and their families.
A visitation for Baby Aria will begin on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 3 - 8 p.m. at Segunda Iglesia Bautista, 1215 Mahlmann St., Rosenberg, TX with a funeral service to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Interment will follow in Morton Cemetery.
Flowers can be sent to Rodney F. Byrd Funeral Directors in Richmond, TX.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.byrdfunerals.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Rodney F. Byrd Funeral Directors, 1201 Preston Street, Richmond, Texas 77469, Phone: 281-501-8209.
Funeral arrangements: Friday, June 24, 2022, from 3 - 8 p.m. at Segunda Iglesia Bautista, 1215 Mahlmann St., Rosenberg, Texas
Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9 am at Segunda Iglesia Bautista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.