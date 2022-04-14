Antonia Cuarenta Galvan was born on December 26, 1926 and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 7, 2022, she was surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to Enrique and Alvina De La Torre Cuarenta.
Funeral services for Antonia Cuarenta Galvan, 95, of Rosenberg will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Catholic Church with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. and a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, of 56, years, Clemente Santos Galvan Sr.; parents, Enrique and Alvina DeLaTorre Cuarenta; sisters, Trinidad C. Ramirez, Jesusa C. Montalbo, Felicita C. Garcia, Marselina C. Rodriguez, Dionesia C. Velez; brother, Enrique Cuarenta Jr.; sons, Antonio C. Galvan, Robert C Galvan; daughter-in-laws, Elva V. Galvan and Sylvia C. Galvan; grandson, Michael David Leal; great grandson, Reggie Galvan Jr. and great granddaughters, Amber Ashley Lara and Amber Duffy; daughter-in-law, Mary Carmen Galvan and step-grandson, Matthew Lopez.
Antonia is survived by her loving children, Isidro Galvan and wife Rosie, Annie G. Delgado and husband Jesse, Clemente Galvan Jr., Ester G. Salazar and husband Robert, Jesse Galvan, Raymond Galvan and girlfriend Bertha, Ernest Galvan, Alice G. Hand and husband Kenneth, Bea G. Stinnett and husband Howard, Delia G. Garcia and husband Henry, Diana G. Manning and husband Douglas, Richard Galvan and wife Paula. She had 14 children, 44 grandchildren, 95 great-grandchildren and 28 great great grandchildren.
Antonia was a very gracious lady, of few words, but her heart said it all. Our Mom showed such love, and devotion towards her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on. She was the most sincere lovable, caring, full of faith and belief in the Lord Jesus Christ. She trusted in the Lord in all things. A mighty prayer warrior she was. God truly blessed us with her. She always put others first, and was such a giver. She loved going to eat out, and loved being outdoors. Watching her grandchildren, and great grandchildren play baseball, softball and basketball was one of moms great pleasures and delights. We will cherish every moment we spent with her. She will truly be missed, and will always have a place in our hearts. For now it's not a goodbye but we'll see you soon. WE LOVE YOU MOM.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Galvan family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
