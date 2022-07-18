Anthony Lee Scanlin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the home of his daughter, Mary in Sugar Land, Texas. Anthony was born on August 22, 1924 in Missouri City, Texas. He was 97 years of age.
Anthony was loved and well respected by many. Anthony’s favorite pastimes besides the gift of gab were fishing, hunting, and dominos. Anthony was a proud veteran of World War II, an active member of Stafford-Missouri City Lions Club and proud Boy ScoutMaster of Troop 195.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rose B. Scanlin; daughters, Mary Scanlin, Amy Perkins and husband Denny; grandchildren, Joseph Wallis and wife Amanda, Tamara Matthews and husband Corey, Michael Perkins and wife Jessica, Austin Perkins and soon to be wife Morgan, Stacey Wallis; great-grandchildren, Samantha Wallis, Sydney Wallis, Robert Haring, Benjamin Haring, Loralai Perkins, Emerson Perkins, William Wallis, Maxwell Wallis, Henry Wallis, Hannah Matthews, Jonathan Matthews, Kimberly Matthews; sister, Lenora Patranella, brothers, Bill Scanlin and wife Ann, Joseph Scanlin and wife Marlene, Edward Scanlin and wife Marilynn.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by FirstLight Home
Care of Sugar Land; Allstar Hospice and All Glory Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, in the chapel at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home in Stafford.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1510 5th Street in Missouri City, where Fr. Sunny Joseph, O.S.H., is to officiate.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via funeral procession to Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
Following The Rite of Committal, all are invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Anthony during a reception to be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the event room at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org or Holy Family prayer cards would be greatly appreciated.
Fond memories and expressions may be shared with Anthony’s family at www.earthmansouthwest.com.m.
